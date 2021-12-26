Motlanthe: Tutu served SA with unwavering commitment and integrity

In a statement released by the former statement's foundation, Motlanthe said Tutu's death was a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial and united South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu served South Africa with unwavering commitment and integrity.

In a statement released by the former statement's foundation, Motlanthe said Tutu's death was a colossal loss for all who endeavour to create a nonracial and united South Africa.

Tutu died on Sunday morning at his home in Cape Town at age 90.

His passing bore a profound sense of sorrow to the entire nation, the continent, and the world over.

While tributes from politicians, civil society organisations, and world leaders continue to stream in, One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane said Tutu has lived a full life, but he passes on with South Africa still very much in need of his light and voice of morality.

Maimane, who has had several engagements with the nobel-peace prize laureate recalls one of his early meetings, where he encountered Tutu's famous humour.

"I said to him 'please can I take a quick picture with you?' And he said 'well I've never seen a slow one'. His humour was always there which made him highly endearing to people yet there was that sense of justice, that sense of speaking truth to whatever power was in place."