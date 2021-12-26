Lebo Malepa passes away on Christmas Day

Go

Malepa (46) passed away after a period of ill-health at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Lebo Malepa, founder and owner of award-winning Lebo’s Soweto Backpackers, has passed away on Christmas Day.

The Gauteng Tourism Authority described him as "a trailblazing social entrepreneur, a leading tourism ambassador and a dedicated community leader who continued to champion the importance and centrality of township tourism in the broader tourism growth eco-system."

Malepa won various awards in the tourism sector, including the coveted Lilizela Tourism Awards for his outstanding contribution to tourism growth in the country.

