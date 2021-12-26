'I am deeply wounded in my heart' - John Kani on Tutu's passing

The two met during the 1980s in the Eastern Cape, during a protests against the apartheid regime restricting education access to black learners.

CAPE TOWN - Renowned South African actor, playwright and anti-apartheid activist, John Kani, says the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu had a infectious laugh that could be heard over any crowd.

The two met during the 1980s in the Eastern Cape, during a protests against the apartheid regime restricting education access to black learners.

Kani's multi-awarding winning play, Nothing But The Truth, was published in the early 2000s.

The play, now a staple of the South African schooling system, drew inspiration from Truth and Reconciliation Hearings - over which Tutu presided.

Kani said at times, Tutu was one of his greatest supporters, both on and off the stage.

"Every time I took a play to the theatre I could hear his laughter in the audience. He invited me with my wife and Mama Leah to have coffee there. I walked in and we sat down and he asked me 'what would you like to drink? A glass of wine? John, would you like a brandy?' And we looked at each other. How can the most reverend archbishop drink? You can't put it together," Kani laughingly recalls the memory.

"He was such an infectious person in his humanity. It's incredible what joy…I am even giggling as I am trying to say how deeply wounded I am in my heart to have lost such a great human being," Kani said.