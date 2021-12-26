DStv launches special pop-up channel in honour of Tutu

The special pop-up channel will air on Dstv on channel 199 from Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Showmax and Multichoice are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu with a four part series.

The special pop-up channel will air on DStv on channel 199 from Sunday evening.

The tribute will feature former and recent Carte Blanche interviews with the beloved arch as well as brand-new tributes of his extraordinary legacy and the way his activism, morality, and fearless pursuit of equality touched the world.

Multichoice Head of Communications Laura Cooke said: "Today Multichoice is celebrating the life and legacy of Archbishop Tutu with a special Carte Blanche tribute pop-up channel. It launched today on the DStv app and will also be available on Showmax. The tribute channel is going to feature a variety of historical documentaries about Tutu which were filmed between the 1980s and today. It will also have a variety of Carte Blanche interviews with Tutu from years ago as well as more recent ones."