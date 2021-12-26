Department warns against bail for suspect in family slaying in Limpopo

The Social Development Department in Limpopo says the suspect arrested for killing seven of his relatives on Christmas Day should not be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department in Limpopo says the suspect arrested for killing seven of his relatives on Christmas Day should not be granted bail.

Police said the 52-year-old man allegedly shot and killed four children and three adults, including his pregnant sister-in-law and brothers.

ALSO READ:

- Limpopo Christmas shooting: Social workers sent to help grieving family

- Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members

He handed himself over at a police station in Thohoyandou after initially fleeing the scene.

While the motive behind the killings had yet to be established police have linked the murders to a family feud.

On Saturday, the department allocated psychological help for the family.

Department spokesperson Witness Tiva said: "We have dispatched a team of social workers to the area for them to start providing psycho-social support for those who have been affected by this incident."

Seven counts of murder cases have been opened and police are investigating the attack.

He will appear in court next week.