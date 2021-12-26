Dalai Lama sends condolences to family of 'spiritual brother, good friend' Tutu

In a letter to Tutu's daughter Mpho Tutu, the Dalai Lama called the Nobel Peace Prize awardee his "respected elder, spiritual brother, and good friend".

JOHANNESBURG - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has sent his condolences to the family of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and to all South Africans following the passing of the anti-apartheid icon.

Tutu passed away in Cape Town on Sunday morning at the age of 90.

"As you know, over the years, your father and I enjoyed an enduring friendship. I remember the many occasions we spent time together... The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished," the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter to Mpho Tutu.

He called Tutu a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights, and that his work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world.

Recalling his friendship with Tutu, the Dalai Lama wrote that over the years they shared thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world.

Just this year, the Dalai Lama reunited online with Tutu for their movie titled Mission Joy.