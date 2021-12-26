'A great loss for the country' - South Africans urged to honour Tutu's legacy

Described as a lifelong human rights and social justice champion, the arch lived and preached the values of justice, forgiveness, and equality.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been urged to honour the legacy of global peace and anti-apartheid struggle icon, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu by following his example.

Tutu passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Described as a lifelong human rights and social justice champion, the arch lived and preached the values of justice, forgiveness, and equality.

He was also famously outspoken. Even after the fall of the apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices.

Yet the arch brought a unique playfulness and was always ready to dance and laugh with an infectious cackle that became his trademark.

As friends, family and supporters remember the life of the arch, many say he has left a lasting legacy that will help heal the wounds of South Africa.

'THE WHOLE COUNTRY IS MOURNING'

Outside the home of the Tutu family, a few neighbours wearing all black came to pay their respects after news broke of his passing on Sunday morning saying it's hard to believe he is gone.

"It's a great loss for the country. It's very unexpected. I'm sure the whole country is mourning a lot," said a neighbour.

The Tutu Foundation's Dr Mampela Ramphele said his last moments were the hardest, especially as he leaves behind his children and wife, Leah.

"As I was watching him breathe his last breath I was just saying thank you God for having given us this man and thank you God for taking him because he suffered enough. His wife - he's been very frail - and she's been there day and night," Ramphele said.

In a media gathering Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prayed for peace and healing for the nation.



"Even in pain he would have chuckled, he would have joked, he would have laughed, he would have cried so we cry with South Africans, we cry with the family. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory," Makgoba said.

South Africans have been called on to mark today as one of mourning and to honour his legacy.

THE ARCH AND MADIBA

Struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada's foundations have paid tribute to Tutu as they call for a more just and caring society.

Tutu stood hand in hand with Nelson Mandela on the day he became South Africa's first democratically elected president.

It was Tutu who also coined the term "Rainbow Nation".

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang said Tutu shared a special relationship with Madiba.

"The two of them were so fond of each other that they would even crack jokes about each other. We would like to reassure them that we will build a more caring society, a society that is more just and looks after the poor and vulnerable."

Nesehan Bolton, the executive director of the Kathrada Foundation, said the country must continue with Tutu's work towards building reconciliation.

"From the foundation, we share the view that reconciliation requires ongoing work, it requires ongoing sacrifice and commitment as well as a clear programme of what it entails going forward."