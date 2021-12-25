The gift of life: More than 200 babies born on Christmas day in Gauteng

MEC for health Nomathemba Mokgethi together with others paid a courtesy visit to new-born babies and their families at the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal bearing gifts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng public healthcare facilities have been blessed with 214 babies on Christmas day with the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital experiencing the highest number of births.

Some parents are getting extra presents this Christmas.

While it’s still too early to tally a total for the number of babies born on Christmas day, there are many new arrivals.

The department congratulated the parents on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals.

They also extended a thank you to all staff members, including midwives, for their hard work and dedication on this special day.