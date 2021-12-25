South Africa hoping to complete analogue to digital migration in March 2022

South Africa had set a target of March 2022 to complete the migration, with the North West as the latest of three provinces to have done so.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane explained delays, which hampered South Africa's move from analogue to digital transmission, nearly two decades after agreeing to the plan with the UN's international telecommunications union.

Mapulane said that the more than 1.2 million households who qualify for a government-sponsored set top-box would be prioritised.

South Africa began its broadcast migration plan shortly after 2006, setting itself a target to complete the process by 2011, but this was not to be.

Mapulane explained: "That process was hampered by a number of things basically just around technology..You'll recall there was something called encryption on the flat-top boxes."

South Africa missed its 2011 and 2015 targets too.

"We also missed our targets because of some inefficiencies in our own system."

Now the Communications Department is convinced South Africa will meet the March 2022 target with plans to have Mpumalanga and Limpopo joining the North West, Free State, and the Northern Cape who are fully migrated.