SA's courts face a busy start with cases on poaching, trafficking and extortion

CAPE TOWN – A 46-year-old man arrested in connection with a consignment of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

A security officer operating scanners at the airport noticed a suspicious package and called members of the Hawks and the Department of Forestry.

This arrest follows a recent spate of rhino poaching across the country.

The package, allegedly declared as a box of chocolates and wrapped as such, was destined for Shandong province in China.

On inspection, officials found six pieces of rhino horn.

Of at least 24 rhino carcasses found in South Africa since the first of this month, seven were found in the Kruger National Park while seven others have been discovered in Mpumalanga, while there were six in KwaZulu-Natal and four found in the Western Cape.

ALLEGED EXTORTIONISTS IN THE DOCK

Two men accused of extortion in Polokwane will only apply for bail in the new year.

Kabelo Ramashile and Moloko Kgobe appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the case was remanded until 4 January.

The Hawks said they allegedly extorted a businessperson, claiming he had infected a sex worker with HIV.

The duo was arrested earlier this week during a sting operation.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Two suspected human traffickers are behind bars in Cape Town.

It was alleged that a 22-year-old woman from Tembisa in Gauteng met a man on social media and they started a relationship.

Last month the woman was believed to have met the man.

She was believed to have been taken to a house in Milnerton where she was apparently locked up, drugged, assaulted and raped.