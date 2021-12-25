R97 million spent on securing Western Cape properties and preventing invasions

Since July last year there have been over 1,600 land invasion attempts on provincial-owned properties.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has spent over R97 million on securing properties and preventing invasions for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said during festive season the construction sector would be taking a break.

However, he appealed to residents to ensure that no land invasions attempts were allowed to occur.