PAC’s Nerius Moloto claims he is the victim of a smear campaign

JOHANNESBURG - Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Nerius Moloto insists there's a smear campaign against him even after being found guilty of sexual harassment by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Moloto was accused of sexual harassment in his capacity as the general secretary of the Building, Construction and Allied Workers Union.

Moloto's victim, who cannot be named due to security reasons, claimed she had been sexually harassed by Moloto and was later fired by the union for bringing it into disrepute.

She successfully challenged the union for unfair discrimination and dismissal at the CCMA.

Moloto's victim said the sexual abuse of women by leaders was common practice - more so in labour and political spaces - who should be at the forefront of fighting for women's rights

He insisted the case was built on lies and told Eyewitness News he did not even participate in the arbitration process and was looking for legal means to fight back.