Limpopo cops ‘can’t rule out feud’ in Christmas slaying of seven family members

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say a family feud cannot be ruled out following a multiple shooting that claimed seven lives in Jimmy Jones Village just outside Malamulele.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a member of the family allegedly shot and killed his relatives - four children and three adults, including a pregnant woman.

He handed himself over at a police station in Thohoyandou after initially fleeing the scene.

Police said that after midnight the man allegedly opened fire instantly killing six people. One victim succumbed to their wounds in hospital.

While the motive behind the killings had yet to be established police are linking the murders to a family feud.

Seven counts of murder cases have been opened and police are investigating the attack.