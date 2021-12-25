Limpopo Christmas shooting: Social workers sent to help grieving family

On Saturday morning the gunman opened fire on his own relatives, killing his brother, his heavily pregnant sister-in-law and the brother's three children.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Social Development in Limpopo has condemned Saturday's shooting which claimed seven lives near Malamulele.

The suspect was arrested after handing himself over.

Police alleged that the killing may have been caused by a family feud.

The social development department has allocated phycological help for the family which finds itself mourning on Christmas day.

Department spokesperson Witness Tiva said: "We have dispatched a team of social workers to the area for them to start providing psycho-social support for those who have been affected by this incident."