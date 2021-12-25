'Let us reflect on our lives' - Mashaba calls for peaceful festive season

The ActionSA leader added that people should take care of themselves. This as the country experienced a deadly start to the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on South Africans to reflect on their lives as they take time to be with their families this festive season.

The party leader has added that people should take care of themselves.

This as the country experienced a deadly start to the festive season.

Earlier this week Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula raised concerns about the 142% spike in vehicle crashes with multiple fatalities.

The number of fatalities from major crashes also increased from 34 last year to 111 this year.

Mashaba has called for a peaceful festive season.

"Please allow me to really wish you a peaceful holiday, a very important holiday for us as human beings to be with our families, to reconnect and enjoy the day together. All South Africans, let us reflect on our lives," said Mashaba.