KZN traditional leaders call for peace and calm during festive season

The province has seen sporadic incidents of looting and damaging of infrastructure which also resulted in loss of life.

DURBAN - The House of Traditional Leaders in KwaZulu-Natal has called for peace and calm as the country ushers into the festive season.

On Friday police presence was heightened with support from the defence force to maintain calm in the province which has been rocked by violence this year.

The chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza said peace can be used as a sign to honour the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

"Let's make sure that this season is a peace season. Let's all ensure that we work for peace."