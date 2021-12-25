KZN Health Department reassures public that COVID vaccinations are available

The Health Department in KwaZulu-Natal says although vaccinations sites are closed in eThekwini this Christmas weekend, those who wanted the jab would still get it.

The city announced the closure of all its community and pop-up sites due to low turnout.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane also said low turnout had increased during the festive season.

The department's Sandile Tshabalala said, “Health care workers sit the whole day and nobody comes for vaccination. We anticipate during the holidays that [low turnout] could be worse. However, in the facilities, the vaccines are still there.”