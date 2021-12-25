Go

BREAKING NEWS: Seven people shot dead in Limpopo allegedly by family member

Seven people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot dead in Limpopo allegedly by a family member.

FILE: Emergency medical services and police on scene at an accident. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot dead in Limpopo allegedly by a family member.

Among those killed were four children and three adults.

Police said the attack happened at Jimmy Jones Village outside Malamulele on Saturday morning.

It's understood the suspect is in police custody after handing himself over at a police station in Thohoyandou.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said police could not rule out a family feud.

