WC Transport MEC vows to step up road safety operations over Christmas weekend

Traffic officials say the roads are much busier compared to last year this time. And this has already come with a high number of crashes.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities around the country are stepping up their operations as South Africans heads into the Christmas weekend.

The Western Cape is a popular destination for holidaymakers and officials are taking no chances.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that the department would intensify and expand operations and safety programmes on the province's roads.

He spoke to bus drivers and commuters at the Joe Gqabi Interchange in Phillippi.

Traffic officials said that the roads are much busier compared to last year this time. And this has already come with a high number of crashes.

On Thursday, nine people died in two separate crashes near Three Sisters and on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka.

Mitchell said that he was concerned about the death toll.

"All manpower is deployed across the province as we see things change on the roads we redeploy, and we readjust ultimately to make sure we keep our roads safe".

He also encouraged long-distance drivers to rest.

A commuter, standing with children, bags of clothing and food at the Interchange in Phillipi said she was excited for her long trip home to the Eastern Cape.

"I'm going to Eastern Cape to Umtata at home for my holidays. It's a lot of stuff, we pack all our stuff, everything you just pack it when you're going home," she said

In the past week, 20 arrests have been made for drunk driving and over R10 million worth of fines have been issued for various transgressions.