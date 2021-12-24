South Africans use Twitter to pay tribute to Angie 'Mam' Angie' Diale

Tributes continue to pour in for South African TV personality Angie 'Mam' Angie' Diale who passed away on Thursday.

The 55-year-old was the host of the reality TV show Please Step In, for seven seasons on Mzansi Magic and a local HIV activist.

Diale was also a Managing Director at the Peo Entle HIV Wellness and Youth Skills Development Centre.

Mam' Angie who died in the early hours of Thursday at Leratong Hospital destigmatised HIV and encouraged forgiveness.

Condolences have been pouring in for the TV personality and HIV activist, social media is flooded with tributes messages from people remembering the life and times of Diale.

What a way to end the year. It is with great saddest to hear that Mam Angie Diale has passed away today #RIPAngieDiale pic.twitter.com/LAq2WqUwfX Azola Mlota (@mlota_azola) December 23, 2021