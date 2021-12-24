South Africans use Twitter to pay tribute to Angie 'Mam' Angie' Diale
Tributes continue to pour in for South African TV personality Angie 'Mam' Angie' Diale who passed away on Thursday.
The 55-year-old was the host of the reality TV show Please Step In, for seven seasons on Mzansi Magic and a local HIV activist.
Diale was also a Managing Director at the Peo Entle HIV Wellness and Youth Skills Development Centre.
Mam' Angie who died in the early hours of Thursday at Leratong Hospital destigmatised HIV and encouraged forgiveness.
Condolences have been pouring in for the TV personality and HIV activist, social media is flooded with tributes messages from people remembering the life and times of Diale.
What a way to end the year. It is with great saddest to hear that Mam Angie Diale has passed away today #RIPAngieDiale pic.twitter.com/LAq2WqUwfXAzola Mlota (@mlota_azola) December 23, 2021
A true warrior of light! Mzansi Magic is saddened by the passing of celebrated HIV activist, health & relationship counsellor and #PleaseStepIn host, Angie Diale (Mam Angie). Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time #RIPAngieDiale pic.twitter.com/xgYzxM79vkMzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 23, 2021
#RIPAngieDialeSANAC (@SA_AIDSCOUNCIL) December 23, 2021
SANAC is saddened by the passing of Mam Angie Diale who succumbed to pneumonia earlier today. She was an #HIV activist and a health & relationship coach through her TV show #PleaseStepIn on @Mzansimagic
WATCH her story on living with HIV: https://t.co/50jWPbKT55 pic.twitter.com/F2e55IhaVb
Washo Mdu Masilela wathi Ezibhlungu Azipheli Im in state of shock with the passing away of Mam Angie Diale .she was HIV and AIDS activist, GBV activist, Mam Angie fought against many social ills and their related stigmasRest Easy Mama #AngieDiale #RIPANGIEDIALE pic.twitter.com/KGTbpefzhOThe-General (@SihleGeneral10) December 23, 2021
RIP: Angie DialeKgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 23, 2021
Popular tv presenter, activist and life coach Angie Diale has passed.
She was 55 years old. #RIPAngieDiale pic.twitter.com/xf8HGGksmI