Traffic out of Gauteng picks up as Christmas exodus rush begins

Traffic authorities said that they were counting around 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour on the highways.

DURBAN - Vehicles heading to other provinces from Gauteng have started filling up the roads as many people rush to different destinations in time for Christmas.

Gauteng traffic spokesperson Obed Sibasa said that no incidents had been reported on any of the busy routes.

"The N3 De Hoek toll plaza direction Durban, the N1 Phumelani Carousel direction Limpopo, the N4 Middelburg Mpumalanga, the N4 North West, the N12 Emalahleni. No accidents have been reported on freeways," Sibabsa said.