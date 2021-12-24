South Africans abroad cautioned to update SARS on residency status

South Africans living abroad have been cautioned to make sure that the SARS has received confirmation of their residency status.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans living abroad have been cautioned to make sure that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has received confirmation of their residency status.

SARS has been sending out the letters to expats overseas, asking them to confirm whether they were non-residents.

This has serious tax implications as South Africans with no intention of returning need to be declared as non-residents or they will be liable to pay tax.

Many south Africans living abroad have already stopped paying tax as they are no longer residents and some have questioned why SARS is sending out the letters.

Expatriate tax legal expert Reinert van Rensburg said, "South Africans are leaving the country, they're leaving permanently, they have no intention of returning. They need to check their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents, otherwise they might continue to be seen as tax residents."