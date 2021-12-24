SABC editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni found guilty of misconduct

SABC editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni has been found guilty of misconduct for failing to stop the airing of an interdicted episode of Special Assignment.

The public broadcaster held a disciplinary hearing from last week and wrapped up proceedings this week.

SABC Group Chief Executive Officer Madoda Mxakwe instituted disciplinary proceedings against Magopeni accusing her of failing to ensure the episode was not aired in October because of a court interdict.

Magopeni said the interdicted episode was mistakenly aired and insisted she did not instruct her team to air the programme.