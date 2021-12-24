SABC board responsible for Magopeni's punishment - Communications Dept

The SABC head of news was found guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted 'Special Assignment' episode.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Department said that while they had noted the outcome of the disciplinary process against SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, the department had no stance on the matter as this was between Magopeni and the employer.

Chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Advocate Nazeer Cassim, ruled that there was no evidence to suggest Magopeni deliberately defied an order of the court and recommended that she be given a warning.

Communications Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane: "We don't interfere in that process. The SABC is the public broadcaster and there is a board that has been appointed through a parliamentary process. The board is an accounting authority of the entity and they are the ones who are responsible for that. There is management and executives who are responsible for managing the day-to-day affairs of the SABC."