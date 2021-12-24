SA moving in right direction in fight against COVID, GBV, femicide - Mabuza South Africa after numerous hiccups acquired sufficient COVID-19 vaccines this year and while there is still some hesitancy to take the jab the programme has gained some steam. David Mabuza

Covid-19 vaccines

Christmas Eve message JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has lauded the nation for collectively laying the foundation to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. Mabuza delivered government's Christmas Eve message on Friday. On behalf of the President and government, we wish you a restful period, a peaceful and safe Festive Season and a Merry Christmas.



Christmas Message for the Year 2021 by H.E. Mr David @DDMabuza, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa. https://t.co/TVgGhgG63p pic.twitter.com/HhWCdR38Yl Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 24, 2021 Deputy President David @DDMabuza recording the 2021 Christmas message



The Deputy President said hed been touched by the generosity of spirit by individuals and communities who reach out to help others by providing shelter, food and clothing to those in need in times of despair pic.twitter.com/xRdgmAN2Yt Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 24, 2021

He said that the country was moving in the right direction when it came to battling the coronavirus, HIV/Aids as well as social ills such as gender-based violence and femicide.

South Africa, after numerous hiccups, acquired sufficient COVID-19 vaccines this year and while there's still some hesitancy to take the jab, the programme has gained some steam.

Mabuza said that tackling these issues would produce multiple benefits, including in the healthcare sector, tourism, investment and ultimately lead to job creation.

He's called on South Africans to continue working together in this regard.

"Nothing stops us from working together in unity in building a society that is safe and guided by positive moral values, care, dignity and respect for human life, especially for the most vulnerable members of our society," Mabuza said.

WATCH: ‘We're a resilient nation that'll thrive’ - Mabuza’s Xmas message to SA