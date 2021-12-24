Go

SA moving in right direction in fight against COVID, GBV, femicide - Mabuza

South Africa after numerous hiccups acquired sufficient COVID-19 vaccines this year and while there is still some hesitancy to take the jab the programme has gained some steam.

Deputy President David Mabuza recording the 2021 Christmas message. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Deputy President David Mabuza recording the 2021 Christmas message. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has lauded the nation for collectively laying the foundation to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Mabuza delivered government's Christmas Eve message on Friday.

He said that the country was moving in the right direction when it came to battling the coronavirus, HIV/Aids as well as social ills such as gender-based violence and femicide.

South Africa, after numerous hiccups, acquired sufficient COVID-19 vaccines this year and while there's still some hesitancy to take the jab, the programme has gained some steam.

Mabuza said that tackling these issues would produce multiple benefits, including in the healthcare sector, tourism, investment and ultimately lead to job creation.

He's called on South Africans to continue working together in this regard.

"Nothing stops us from working together in unity in building a society that is safe and guided by positive moral values, care, dignity and respect for human life, especially for the most vulnerable members of our society," Mabuza said.

WATCH: ‘We're a resilient nation that'll thrive’ - Mabuza’s Xmas message to SA

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA