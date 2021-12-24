Health Department continues counting the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Health Department says COVID-19 quarantine for people listed as the contacts of those who had tested positive had been costly and disruptive to work and school life.

The department published revisions to contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols on Thursday night.

It decided to stop COVID-19 tracing with some exceptions.

That decision is in line with recommendations by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

The Health Department said the current COVID-19 containment strategies were no longer appropriate and mitigation was the only viable strategy.

It said quarantine had caused many to stay away from work losing their income.

It had also caused children to miss out on critical time in the classroom.

The department said while contact tracing must be stopped immediately, except in congregate settings, all contacts must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring such as daily temperature testing.

COVID-19 testing should only be done on people showing symptoms and those who test positive must still isolate for up to 10 days.

WILL THE UNVACCINATED BE LEFT OUT OF CHRISTMAS GATHERINGS?

South Africans are facing yet another unprecedented Christmas amidst rising COVID numbers with many families divided about whether they should risk socialising with unvaccinated family friends.

Eyewitness News spoke to some people who have cancelled their traditional family gatherings with others uninviting friends and relatives because they refuse to get a COVID-19 jab.

South Africa has ample COVID-19 vaccines and is, in fact, deferring some of its vaccine orders due to the low uptake in jabs.

Government was aiming to get 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the year but fell behind the target.

A Gauteng woman said she had uninvited her sister.

"Obviously there is going to be a bit of a backlash from her, I don't expect her to understand and if she doesn't it's fine but we are just not willing to it".

A Limpopo man will be breaking with tradition this year refusing to mingle with his family some whom refused to get vaccinated.

"I can't risk my life, we are talking about this everyday. I encourage them to get vaccinated."

But not everyone feels this way. Others who are vaccinated and feel that offered them enough protection saying family togetherness trumped vaccination status.

"I am vaccinated and I do not have a problem with socialising with people that are not currently vaccinated".

Scientists said vaccines were the best way to stop the mutation of COVID-19 and the the formation of new variants.

The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp explained, "But there will always be those who have just gone off on a different trend and believe everything is a conspiracy."