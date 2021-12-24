SA aims to finish migration from analogue to digital - 15 years after it began

The North West, Free State and Northern Cape have switched from analogue to digital terrestrial TV as part of SA’s digital migration programme.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West is the third province after the Free State and Northern Cape to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial TV as part of South Africa’s digital migration programme which started nearly 15 years ago.

South Africa has given itself until March 2022 to complete the nationwide migration, a target the communications ministry was confident would be met. It was originally planned to be completed in 2010.

With digital migration a third of the way, Mpumalanga and Limpopo were next in line to complete the process.

This week, Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni participated in switching off the last analogue transmitter in Zeerust.

The move included the distribution of set top boxes to poorer households with no form of satellite signal transmitters but homes that are already using satellite tv and any other streaming platforms were covered

Ntshavheni said work was already underway to ensure Limpopo and Mpumalanga were fully migrated next month.