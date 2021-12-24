Ramaphosa appoints Kollapen, Mathopo as ConCourt judges

In terms of the Constitution, the president appoints the judges of the Constitutional Court after consulting the Chief Justice and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly.

Kollapen served as a member and later as the chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission. He later served as a judge of the Gauteng Division from 2010.

Mathopo was appointed as a judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in 2006. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015.

Kollapen and Mathopo were two of the five candidates recommended to the president in October by Acting Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Judge Raymond Zondo to fill the two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

The other candidates were Justice Mahube B Molemela, Justice Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Justice Bashier Vally.