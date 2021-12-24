The only shortage of potatoes are the ones that make your favourite chips: NGO

Potatoes South Africa says there is not a shortage of potatoes in the country, only the ones used to make your favourite chips.

JOHANNESBURG - Potatoes South Africa said there is not a shortage of potatoes in the country - but merely a certain type used to make chips.

The shortage is affecting the production of your favourite chips.

This follows reports that companies such as Simba and Lays are battling to keep up with demand.

Jano Bezuidenhout from Potatoes South Africa attributes climatic conditions to the shortage.

"So that's where the shortage is currently in that specific cultivar. Because they need specific characteristics when they crisp or when they fry the potatoes. So for instance a processing cultivar will normally have dry matter or a high percentage starch in it".