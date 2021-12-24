Police probe deadly fire in Sarepta that claimed life of girl

The blaze started just after midnight in an informal settlement in the area killing a child and leaving two adults badly wounded.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Sarepta.

The city's Jermaine Carelse said: “A man and woman who suffered serious burn wounds were treated and transported to a nearby hospital. Sadly, a body of a girl who had suffered fatal burn wounds was discovered inside the burnt structure.”