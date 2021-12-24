N1 near Kranskop Toll Plaza reopened to traffic after fatal multi-car crash

The highway was closed to traffic for hours after a driver lost control of his vehicle when a tyre burst and collided head-on with several other cars.

JOHANNESBURG - The N1 between the Kranskop Toll Plaza and Middelfontein in Limpopo has been reopened to traffic after a multi-vehicle accident in which five people were killed.

The highway was closed to traffic for hours after a driver lost control of his vehicle when a tyre burst and collided head-on with several other cars.

Traffic spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “Traffic has started flowing again but there is high traffic volume on the N1 with thousand of migrant workers driving to Limpopo to spend Christmas with their families. As the Department of Transport and Community Safety, we urge drivers to exercise caution and also to reduce speed so that they can arrive at their destinations alive.”