N1 near Kranskop Toll Plaza in Limpopo closed due to multi-car crash

JOHANNESBURG - The N1 towards the Kranskop Toll Plaza and Middelfontein in Limpopo has been temporarily closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of at least five people.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the Limpopo Transport Department said police were on the scene.

Officials have been diverting traffic.

Spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “We call on our motorists to be patient with each other, but we are deploying police, our traffic officers to assist because it is 24 December and we understand that people are rushing to get home.”