Magopeni's fate as SABC news head in the balance after misconduct finding

SABC editor-in-chief Phatiswa Magopeni was found guilty of misconduct for failing to take appropriate steps to ensure that an interdicted episode of 'Special Assignment' was not aired.

JOHANNESBURG - The chair in the Phathiswa Magopeni disciplinary proceedings said that it was now up to the SABC head of news to decide her own future with the public broadcaster.

Magopeni was found guilty of misconduct for failing to take appropriate steps to ensure that an interdicted episode of Special Assignment was not aired.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But Advocate Nazeer Cassim found that ultimately she was the responsible person who should have ensured that the court order was complied with.

In their heads of argument, Magopeni's lawyers said that the charges brought against her were a farce and were done so hastily.

Advocate Cassim said that the SABC board must give Magopeni the opportunity to distance herself from this statement, saying that it would be unjust to punish her for an opinion by her attorneys.

He said that if she was prepared to distance herself from the views of her legal representatives, then he recommended a warning as her sanction.

However, if she aligned with it, then the SABC board should make a sanction based on a breakdown in trust between her and the employer.

The final decision, however, lies with SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe and the board.