KZN law enforcement taking no nonsense stance on crime over Christmas, New Year

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said that police were ready to handle any situation.

DURBAN - Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal said that they were ready to handle any situation over the Christmas period.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have concluded the last leg of the Safer Festive Season inspection tour in the province.

The police top brass also visited the Mega City Mall in Umlazi, south of Durban, to assess the state of readiness.

The mall was one of those looted during the unrest back in July.

Law enforcement agencies in the province said that they would not tolerate any nonsense, especially from criminals.

"Assurances have been made by the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal that they will be taking no nonsense from any lawbreakers as the province ushers in Christmas and the New Year," Themba said.

Minister Cele said that all security clusters were on duty during this festive season and members of the South African National Defence Force had also been deployed on key routes.