Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots now available in SA

If you've had a Johnson & Johnson jab two months ago, you can get your booster jab from Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's national vaccination programme has started disseminating Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

This is per the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee's recommendation.

South Africa is in the grip of a fourth wave of the virus.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale: "The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary dose."

He said that Pfizer booster shots would also be available soon.

"From 28 December 2021, the national vaccination programme will provide booster vaccinations to anyone who has received the last dose at least six months from the primary dose," he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa has decided to stop COVID-19 contact tracing with immediate effect, with the exception of people living in congregate settings.