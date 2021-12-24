Police watchdog investigating after officers mistakenly shoot taxi passengers

On Wednesday the police opened fire at the vehicle thought to have been used to rob people in the area.

DURBAN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating officers who mistakenly shot two taxi passengers in Soshanguve on Wednesday.

The police opened fire at the vehicle thought to have been used to rob people in the area but it turned out they targeted the wrong taxi that was transporting a three-year-old child to a clinic.

"One of them was shot on the left side of the leg and the other one on the right side of the leg. Both the victims were taken to George Mukhari Hospital by ambulance," said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.