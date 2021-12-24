Go

Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he should be lauded for his innovation at SABC

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is challenging a decision ordering he pay back R11.5 million received from the public broadcaster.

FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng at state capture commission on 10 September 10, 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said he should be lauded for coming up with some creative and innovative concepts for the SABC.

Motsoeneng is challenging a high court decision ordering he pays back R11.5 million received from the public broadcaster as what they termed a 'success fee'.

He said he should be credited for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights including access to the SABC archives.

"404 channel is my creativity, it is my innovation which the judge in this case agreed that I come with that innovation".

Motsoeneng was adamant he did not steal any money after the court declared the success fee invalid and unlawful.

