Hawks probe CT human trafficking after 2 men arrested in Milnerton

The Hawks said that a woman from Tembisa was taken to a house in Milnerton where she was allegedly prostituted. This was after she came to Cape Town to meet a man she started a relationship with on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are investigating a human trafficking case in Cape Town.

Two suspects have been arrested.

It's alleged that a 22-year-old woman from Tembisa in Gauteng met a man on social media and they started a relationship.

Last month, the woman is believed to have met the man in Cape Town.

The Hawks said that she was taken to a house in Milnerton where she was allegedly prostituted.

It's believed that the woman was locked up, drugged, assaulted and raped.

The Hawks said that two suspects aged 23 and 34 were arrested at a house in Milnerton on Thursday.

They've both been charged with human trafficking.