eThekwini will close vaccination sites during festive season due to low turnout
The City of eThekwini said the slow pace of vaccinations has forced it to close sites for a few days during this festive season.
DURBAN - eThekwini is set to close vaccination sites during the festive season holidays, including the beach front pop-up.
The closure was due to the slow pace of vaccinations and the increased rate of infections among healthcare workers.
The city is currently in its fourth wave of infections.
During a media briefing on Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said there was a significant decline in the number of people vaccinating, especially during this festive season.
City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the sites would close for the following days:
- All public holidays
- 25 December 2021 - 27 December 2021
- 31 December 2021 - 1 January 2022
The City has also raised concerns about the healthcare workers being infected.