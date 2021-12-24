eThekwini will close vaccination sites during festive season due to low turnout

The City of eThekwini said the slow pace of vaccinations has forced it to close sites for a few days during this festive season.

DURBAN - eThekwini is set to close vaccination sites during the festive season holidays, including the beach front pop-up.

The closure was due to the slow pace of vaccinations and the increased rate of infections among healthcare workers.

The city is currently in its fourth wave of infections.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said there was a significant decline in the number of people vaccinating, especially during this festive season.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the sites would close for the following days:

- All public holidays

- 25 December 2021 - 27 December 2021

- 31 December 2021 - 1 January 2022

The City has also raised concerns about the healthcare workers being infected.