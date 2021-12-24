Community rallies together to build home for Tafelsig family after fire tragedy A Tafelsig family will spend Christmas in a new home after a fire ravaged their dwelling. Tafelsig

GoFundMe

Wendy Burger CAPE TOWN - A Tafelsig family will spend Christmas in a new home after a fire ravaged their dwelling. A few weeks ago, residents woke up to flames destroying household items, all their belongings and their wendy house. Thanks to community members and funds through the GoFundMe page, money has been raised to build Wendy Burger and her three children a new home in time for Christmas. It was just recently that Burger stood outside her burning wooden structure crying and screaming because her nine-year-old daughter was trapped inside. Now, she stands in her new home with tears of joy and she's grateful. #MPlainfamily Burger and resident sorting out materials as builders will be working on the inside of the Nutec house today. KP pic.twitter.com/pRpq0WJFtQ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 24, 2021

Community members had come together and cleared the ground while funds were raised through the GoFundMe page spearheaded by UK resident Nick Adams, who is actively involved in a local homework club in the area.

He also managed to bring onboard more people to contribute towards the family's needs.

An emotional Burger said that it was traumatic for her and her young children and that she was thankful that everyone made it out alive.

"I'm so happy. I've got a Christmas house I can go into my house with my children. I'm glad that God blessed me with a new house," Burger said.

Resident Glenda Palm from the homework club said that when she arrived at the scene, everything was destroyed in the fire and said that it was amazing to see how people came forward to help within a short space of time.

"At least they've got a home, a roof over their head. People really reached out to them for Christmas," Palm said.

Burger and her family have moved in and said that they looked forward to celebrating Christmas in their new home.