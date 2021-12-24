NGO calls for special courts to prosecute initiation-related crimes, deaths

The CRL has recommended that specialised courts be introduced to fast-track charges and prosecutions of initiation-related crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has recommended that specialised courts be introduced to fast-track charges and prosecutions of initiation-related crimes.

This is one of 10 recommendations made by the commission after discussions in the Eastern Cape in a bid to put an end to initiation deaths.

The commission said that in less than a decade, the province had lost 696 initiates. These deaths were from both legal and illegal schools.

This excluded the number of teenage boys who had undergone penal amputation due to botched circumcisions.

The number of teenage boys who have died this initiation season has risen to 34.

It's unclear how the boys died with post-mortem results yet to be finalised.

Among the other recommendations is that all illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape must be closed with immediate effect and all deaths must be accounted for. They also want consequence management applied across the board for those responsible for gross negligence in the initiation schools.

The commission's Professor David Mosoma said they also recommended the State Security Agency be deployed to track and identify illegal schools in far flung bush areas, including homes.

He said, if effective, daily coordination and monitoring in the implementation of the risk adjusted strategy were done, this scourge would come to an end.

Mosoma said the commission would monitor the implementation of the current strategy and it was expected to receive weekly reports until they were satisfied the achievement of zero deaths of initiates in the Eastern Cape was on course.