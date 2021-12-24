Action SA redeploy political veteran Makhosi Khoza to eThekwini council

Action SA says the eThekwini Public Accounts Committee position needs a person's full attention and that's why it had to release political veteran Makhosi Khoza from heading the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, the party announced that it was releasing Khoza from her position as she would be heading the MPAC position in the eThekwini council.

Although her replacement had not been announced yet, party leader Herman Mashaba wished Khoza well.

The party said it aimed to expose any wrongdoing in the metro and it trusts Khoza would do her best to deliver.

The party said the decision was reached following talks with Khoza. It added that Khoza remained an active leader within its ranks.