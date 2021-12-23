Western Cape sees a marked decline in vaccinations

Cloete said the Western Province hasn't achieved the targets set for mid-December despite having the capacity and enough supplies.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a marked decline in vaccinations in the last week.

"We have seen a steep decline in vaccine uptake in the last week, it dropped down to just below 56,000 last week. And the first two days of week 20 and 21st we have only seen 15,000 vaccinations done in the first two days," said Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

Forty-six percent of the province's adults have been fully vaccinated and over four million doses have been administered and counting.

"We carry those targets over into the new year. Top of that we will then add the expected adding of the booster doses on top of the targeted reset. So we will reset our targets when the boosters come into line," Cloete said.

But he said there is some good news.

"We have the highest over 60 uptake fully vaccinated that's 66% of people over the age of 60 are vaccinated as fully vaccinated as of 21 December. Really to celebrate in Overberg because in Overberg 91.6% of everyone over the age of 60 is fully vaccinated," he said.