WC Transport officials turn focus on buses in bid to prevent major crashes

Hundreds of people are catching buses to see their families and loved ones.

It's almost three weeks into the month and already 110 people have died on the Western Cape's roads.

Despite various road safety interventions implemented by traffic officials this festive season, there have been many vehicle crashes so far.

Driver Makabongwe Gqola who will be heading to the Eastern Cape on Thursday said that he's had enough sleep and has prepared for the road.

"On the N1, there is a board that says if you're tired, stop and rest. But some drivers don't want to do that, they just want to make money but then make a lot of accidents. I'm prepared to drive. When I'm tired, I stop the car and rest," Gqola explained.

He said that this year, he was doing more trips during the festive season because last year the country was in a higher COVID-19 lockdown.