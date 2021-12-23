Six people killed in a crash on R61 between Graff Reinett and Cradock

JOHANNESBURG - Transport authorities have confirmed six people have been killed and three others are hurt after a crash on the R61 between Graff Reinett and Cradock.

Its understood an SUV and a courier van were involved in a collision on Wednesday.

Among those killed was a nine-year-old boy.

Both drivers of the vehicles involved are now recovering in hospital.

Eastern Cape traffic spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose said its alleged that reckless and negligent driving were major contributing factors.

"It is another head on collision, the kind of collision that points to human error. The kind of collision where more often than not one of the two drivers was on the right side of the road. It is for that reason the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe is pleading with motorists."

He's calling on everyone on the roads to be extra careful this festive season.

"We know that you are on your final dash home and some of you would have loved to be home already by now however we are pleading with you to be patient on the road. And ensure that you get to your destination however late you do rather than not getting there at all."