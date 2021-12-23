Shortage of potatoes affecting Simba chips this season

Senior Vice President at PepsiCO Southern Africa Stevenson said while that has largely been resolved they had very low inventory levels going into the holiday period when many people usually buy the snacks.

JOHANNESBURG - You may have to drive to more than one store to find your favourite Simba chips this festive season.

That's because of a shortage of decent potatoes.

According to Business Insider, Senior Vice President at PepsiCO Southern Africa John Stevenson has confirmed they are experiencing disruptions in potato supply due to frost that affected the harvest.

Stevenson said while that has largely been resolved they had very low inventory levels going into the holiday period when many people usually buy the snacks.

But don't worry too much because Pepsi CO said it has plans in place to improve stock levels and find other sources of supply.