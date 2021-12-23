SANDF: We are proud Corporal Tebogo Radebe died while serving his country

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said that Radebe died while protecting the interests of South Africa in Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - Army chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, on Thursday said that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was proud of their member Corporal Tebogo Radebe, who died while in the service of his country.

Funeral arrangements for the 31-year-old who died in an insurgent attack in Mozambique are yet to be announced after his body was officially handed over to his family at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the SANDF said that their stay in the country, which has been plagued by militant attacks in the gas-rich north has been extended to next month.

During the emotional handover of Radebe’s body to his family, Maphwanya said that they took solace in the knowledge that Radebe died with his boots on.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said that no family expected to receive their son in a body bag, adding that they too were pained by the loss.

“The whole defence force and the national command council are in pain for losing one of our own because we did not send them there to die,” Mahapa said.

Mahapa said that Radebe died while protecting the interests of South Africa: "We send them there to represent and protect and unfortunately, that is the nature of our job."

Meanwhile, Mahapa said that their stay in Mozambique had been extended to 15 January and did not rule out a further extension should the situation not change.