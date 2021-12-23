Sahpra approves booster shot for J&J COVID vaccine
If you've received the J&J jab you can get a booster two months after your first shot.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
If you opted for the Pfizer vaccine, you can get a J&J shot 6 months after the second Pfizer dose.
Earlier this month the authority gave the Pfizer booster shots the green light.
A large part of South Africans eligible to receive the COVID jab are still not been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, this week 31.6% of the population had received at least 1 dose of a covid vaccine while 26.4% have been double vaccinated.