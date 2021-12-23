Sahpra approves booster shot for J&J COVID vaccine

If you've received the J&J jab you can get a booster two months after your first shot.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

If you've received the J&J jab you can get a booster two months after your first shot.



If you opted for the Pfizer vaccine, you can get a J&J shot 6 months after the second Pfizer dose.

Earlier this month the authority gave the Pfizer booster shots the green light.

A large part of South Africans eligible to receive the COVID jab are still not been vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, this week 31.6% of the population had received at least 1 dose of a covid vaccine while 26.4% have been double vaccinated.