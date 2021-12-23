Rise in the number of Eastern Cape initiation school deaths

The Eastern Cape government insists it's doing everything possible to keep boys safe during their initiation journey.

CAPE TOWN - The number of teenage boys who died in the Eastern Cape this initiation season has risen even further.

Thirty-four initiates have died.

It's still unclear how the boys passed away, with post-mortem results yet to be finalised.

"Illegal schools account for the majority of deaths, for example in this instance the legal schools account for 12 deaths while the illegal schools account for 18 deaths," said The CRL Rights Commission's David Mosoma.

The Eastern Cape government insists it is doing everything possible to keep boys safe during their initiation journey.

But the provincial government said parents and guardians are partly to blame.

Traditional affairs MEC, Xolile Nqatha has told SABC news authorities have done what they can adding parents have neglected their own responsibilities.