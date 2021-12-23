Ramaphosa leaked audio 'not an attempt to shield corruption' - Besani

Instead, head of his office Sbongile Besani, said Ramaphosa was trying to explain that he wouldn't divert attention from the scrutiny of his own campaign for ANC leadership in 2017 - already by questioning the funding behind other leaders' campaigns.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's office leaked audio of him saying he would rather fall on his sword over CR17 donations than hear public money was used to fund the party's internal leadership campaigns was not an attempt to shield corruption.

Instead, head of his office Sbongile Besani, said Ramaphosa was trying to explain that he wouldn't divert attention from the scrutiny of his own campaign for ANC leadership in 2017 - already by questioning the funding behind other leaders' campaigns.

A local blog released the leaked audio following a meeting of the ANC's National Executive Committee over the weekend – leaks of audio clips from the closed sessions have found their way into the public domain since it started holding meetings via virtual platforms due to COVID-19.

Besani said while the CR17 campaign was being discussed during the meeting, a series of questions about other campaigns were posed to the ANC president.

"There are all kinds of things in this space about usage of state resources for campaigns and so on but I would not use those kinds of motivations to hide accountability on the CR17 funds," Besani said.